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What to do with the time tech saves? Give it to staff to recharge and reflect

The new protected time policy for pre-school teachers offers a lesson for all workplaces: Put your people above pure productivity.

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The new policy establishes a minimum standard of protected time across the sector, which is a welcome step forward.

The new policy establishes a minimum standard of protected time across the sector, which is a welcome step forward.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Winnie Jiang

When I read the recent announcement that pre-school teachers in Singapore will be guaranteed at least two hours of protected non-teaching time each week from November 2027, my first reaction was surprise.

As a mother of two young children, aged four and three, I found it almost unimaginable that such time had not already been guaranteed.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.