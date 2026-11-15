What to do with the time tech saves? Give it to staff to recharge and reflect

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The new protected time policy for pre-school teachers offers a lesson for all workplaces: Put your people above pure productivity.

The new policy establishes a minimum standard of protected time across the sector, which is a welcome step forward.

When I read the recent announcement that pre-school teachers in Singapore will be guaranteed at least two hours of protected non-teaching time each week from November 2027, my first reaction was surprise.

As a mother of two young children, aged four and three, I found it almost unimaginable that such time had not already been guaranteed.