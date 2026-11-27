Dog owners should treat their dog not as a problem to fix but as a sentient being to understand, says the writer.

Everywhere I go, I see people struggling with their dogs: the grim-faced woman pulling her puppy upwards on the leash and forcing it to sit, the man playing tug of war as his dog tries to finish an important sniff.

These are the tense micro-moments of dogs in public spaces and how they behave when they are there. In New York, for instance, frustration with dogs and their owners has led to bitter fights erupting over unleashed dogs in leash-required areas, owners neglecting to pick up dog poo, and dogs smuggled into establishments with clearly visible “no pets allowed” signage.