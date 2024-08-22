What to do about pets in the office

Theodore Roosevelt’s bull terrier once chased the French ambassador up a tree. Commander, President Joe Biden’s German shepherd, had to be rusticated after repeatedly biting Secret Service officers. British politician Gavin Williamson refused to remove a tarantula he kept in a glass tank from the office. He defended the presence of Cronus by insisting the “clean, ruthless killer” was “part of the team”.

Pets, more commonly dogs than spiders, have long been a feature of all sorts of workplaces. Google’s code of conduct states that “Affection for our canine friends is an integral facet of our corporate culture”. Ben & Jerry’s, an ice-cream company, dishes out treats to pooches at its reception desk. Over the decades dogs have wandered around The Economist’s head office in London and snoozed on the carpet.