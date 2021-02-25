For Subscribers
What the wave of anti-Asian violence reveals about America
Asian Americans exist in a weird but convenient lacuna in US politics and culture - racialised and yet not fitting into the standard American narrative of race.
A 23-year-old Korean woman in New York was punched in the face last March and accused of having the coronavirus. More incidents followed as the virus spread, with Asian-Americans spat on, beaten, slashed, even attacked with chemicals.
In response to pandemic-related violence like this, advocacy organisations came together to document cases of harassment and vitriol against Asian-Americans.
Topics: