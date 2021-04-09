What should the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy focus on?

European Union foreign ministers are expected to approve the broad outlines of their long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on April 19, paving the way for the bloc's policymakers to craft a comprehensive and more detailed final document by July.

The decision to release a "European" Indo-Pacific policy, in addition to the national versions from France, Germany and the Netherlands, is good news. It also reflects efforts by the 27-nation bloc to make its already significant presence in the region matter.