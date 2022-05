(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The best-selling 2008 book Nudge, by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, helped inspire experimentally tested, psychologically informed policy work around the world, often developed by "behavioural insight teams" in or adjacent to government.

Now two leading behavioural scientists, Professors Nick Chater and George Loewenstein, have published an academic working paper suggesting that the movement has lost its way.