Speaking of Asia

What next for Afghanistan's neighbours?

As US troops prepare to pull out of Afghanistan, security calculations in the region will also require a review

Associate Editor
Although nearly 2,500 have indeed died in Afghanistan over the past two decades, it has been months since a US serviceman died there.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Among the enduring images of Asian history is one of the Afghan Taleban leader Mullah Omar fleeing on the back of a Honda motorcycle into the Kandahar mountains as coalition forces closed in on him in December 2001, in savage retaliation for harbouring Al-Qaeda, the group that organised the Sept 11 attacks on the United States.

As a picture of surrender it ranks alongside the picture of then-Indonesia President Suharto, his economy devastated by the Asian financial crisis, signing on to a programme dictated by the International Monetary Fund under the watchful gaze of the fund's managing director at the time, Michel Camdessus.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 