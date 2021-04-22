What next for Afghanistan's neighbours?

Among the enduring images of Asian history is one of the Afghan Taleban leader Mullah Omar fleeing on the back of a Honda motorcycle into the Kandahar mountains as coalition forces closed in on him in December 2001, in savage retaliation for harbouring Al-Qaeda, the group that organised the Sept 11 attacks on the United States.

As a picture of surrender it ranks alongside the picture of then-Indonesia President Suharto, his economy devastated by the Asian financial crisis, signing on to a programme dictated by the International Monetary Fund under the watchful gaze of the fund's managing director at the time, Michel Camdessus.