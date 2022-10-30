What my father’s death taught me about living

We buried my dad on Friday. He asked to be interred in a pine box. He had long ago lost his once ardent interest in organised religion, but he remained committed right up to the end to the idea that burial helps the soul escape the body.

He endured a long sojourn in the twilight of dementia. Obituary-ese would call it a struggle or a battle, but that wasn’t John Polgreen’s style. He accepted his diagnosis with equanimity and bore it with no self-pity. He died a few days short of his 73rd birthday.