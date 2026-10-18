What Katie Zacharia’s exit tells us about the Trump administration

A disastrous five-day stint for the President’s new press secretary is just the latest sign of chaos in the White House.

The swift departure of Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, seen here with President Donald Trump on Oct 13, is one of many signs of a troubled administration, says the writer.

It was a pretty excruciating 14 minutes or so. Katie Zacharia, the latest platinum-blonde superfan to find herself in the upper echelons of President Donald Trump’s entourage, took the White House briefing room on Oct 13 to deliver a statement so stilted and oddly stressed that it sounded like her first encounter with punctuation.

She then bravely attempted to talk all on her own, taking questions from three outlets from across the political spectrum – Breitbart, Fox News and, er, the Daily Mail – before abruptly ending the press conference.