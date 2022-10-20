What it takes to arrive at a healthier Singapore

Come July 2023, Singapore will embark on its biggest healthcare reform since 1984, Healthier SG. This will focus on keeping people healthy and disease-free as long as possible, while ensuring that anyone on the verge of developing a chronic health problem is identified as early as possible.

Over the past two decades in Singapore, a country with a rapidly ageing population, the proportion of people with chronic conditions including the “three highs” – high blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol – has been increasing steadily.