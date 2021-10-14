By Invitation
What it means to live well in Singapore
Social inclusion, affordable options and self-responsibility are key to living well and sustaining social cohesion
How much does a family need to live comfortably in Singapore? A study, led by researchers from the National University of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the Nanyang Technological University, has come up with the following estimates: $6,426 a month for a couple with two children aged seven to 18, and $3,218 for a single parent with a child aged two to six.
These findings are based on a research methodology known as the Minimum Income Standards approach. Focus groups comprising members of the public were asked to discuss and agree on the goods and services needed by a family for a basic standard of living, taking into account social norms and expectations.