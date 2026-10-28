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What if you simply viewed an ad and your device got infected?

Zero-click spyware exposes the limits of cybersecurity training and puts the onus on employers to stop intrusions.

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Users cannot repair a flaw in their browser or operating system but they can make their devices harder to compromise, says the writer.

Users cannot repair a flaw in their browser or operating system, but they can make their devices harder to compromise, says the writer.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Victor Keong

Time and again, we are reminded: Don’t click on a suspicious link. But what if spyware can be delivered to us through an online advertisement, without any action on our part?

On Oct 15, researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab and Confiant, a New York-based advertising security firm, reported exactly such a finding. They said that an Israeli advertising company, Discover-Tech, had given spyware makers, including Candiru, access to advertising networks run by Google, Comcast and Yandex. Between March and June alone, Discover-Tech’s advertisements appeared on about 75,000 apps and 120,000 websites.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.