What if Tolstoy's book was titled Dating Hot Russian Women?
So you want to be a writer? If the author of War And Peace were alive now, publishers would suggest he change the title. And that's not all.
When the pandemic began, I essentially locked myself in a room and wrote books. I have published two in 2021, with another due in spring. Plunging back into the world of publishing, and the mystery of what people read, I am marvelling at how much has changed.
In the old days, most books had brief lives before going out of print. As a teenager in the 1980s, I had sometimes worked in bookshops. When customers made arcane requests, we'd haul out a large red volume called Books In Print. Any title not in it was effectively dead.