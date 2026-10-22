What if cultural understanding were taught at uni, rather than assumed?

Where, exactly, do our students learn to cross a cultural boundary? For most of the past two decades the answer has been, in effect, somewhere else. In a co-curricular activity, over lunch, on a study mission, in the ordinary friction and friendship of campus life. Cultural literacy was something a university created the conditions for and then trusted to emerge. It was rarely taught, and almost never assessed.

Student life has since changed shape, and internships are among the clearest causes. Undergraduates now spend far more of their unstructured time in workplaces, and these include non-profits and public agencies. Placements have grown longer, and many students now take on more than one. This is a rational response to a competitive graduate market, giving students exposure to real-world challenges, and in many respects a good thing. But those hours must come from somewhere. They come from precisely the parts of university life that were never compulsory: the co-curricular activities, the productions, the long arguments with people who see the world differently.