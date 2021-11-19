Home Ground

What I wish I knew at 25 about buying property

Hold on to that HDB flat if you can. And build a home with your heart, but make property purchase decisions with the head.

Associate Editor
Property purchases carry real risks. It goes without saying that not all property buys are good investments.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I bought my first property at the age of 25. This was in the early 1990s, when the property market was stabilising after the recession of the mid-1980s, and just before prices began to rise sharply in the later part of the decade.

Buoyed by the confidence of youth and three years of steady pay cheques, I made an offer for a freehold walk-up apartment in District 11. It was old with no facilities, but was within walking distance of an MRT station and a few bus stops from my workplace.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 