What has changed after the Gaza showdown?

Israel's Iron Dome and intelligence services proved formidable in the clash with Hamas but the threat from non-state actors, including Hizbollah, remains. Israel's dysfunctional politics is prolonged.

Global Affairs Correspondent
Streaks of light from Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system as it intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In many respects, what the latest bout of fighting has achieved is to deepen the political impasse in the region, says
Streaks of light from Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system as it intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In many respects, what the latest bout of fighting has achieved is to deepen the political impasse in the region, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The guns have fallen silent on the latest showdown between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Both sides are now edging away, to lick their wounds and plan their next moves. And as the dust of war begins to settle, all the governments in the Middle East are pondering what the conflict means for the future disposition of their region.

As is often the case with wars, conclusions about the performance of specific weapons and technologies are first to emerge.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 22, 2021, with the headline 'What has changed after the Gaza showdown?'. Subscribe
Topics: 