What has changed after the Gaza showdown?
Israel’s Iron Dome and intelligence services proved formidable in the clash with Hamas but the threat from non-state actors, including Hizbollah, remains. Israel’s dysfunctional politics is prolonged.
The guns have fallen silent on the latest showdown between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Both sides are now edging away, to lick their wounds and plan their next moves. And as the dust of war begins to settle, all the governments in the Middle East are pondering what the conflict means for the future disposition of their region.
As is often the case with wars, conclusions about the performance of specific weapons and technologies are first to emerge.