Ask NUS economists
What has a rise in day trading and online betting to do with Covid-19?
Research points to adversity-hope hypothesis - in times of adversity, demand for 'hope products' rises
A Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, there have been reports of strong and parallel growth in retail investing and in online recreational gambling.
Google Trends shows that the number of searches for investing jumped by 53 per cent in Singapore and 52 per cent worldwide from 2019 to 2020. The daily trading volume on the US Nasdaq grew by 88 per cent during the same period.
