Ask NUS economists

What has a rise in day trading and online betting to do with Covid-19?

Research points to adversity-hope hypothesis - at times of adversity, demand for 'hope products' rises.

Chew Soo Hong, Liu Haoming and Alberto Salvo for The Straits Times
The number of searches for investing jumped by 53 per cent in Singapore and 52 per cent worldwide from 2019 to 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, there have been reports of strong and parallel growth in retail investing and in online recreational gambling. 

Google Trends shows that the number of searches for investing jumped by 53 per cent in Singapore and 52 per cent worldwide from 2019 to 2020. The daily trading volume on the US Nasdaq grew by 88 per cent during the same period. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 