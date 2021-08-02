What growing avocados in Sicily tells us of climate change and the future of food

(FINANCIAL TIMES) At the fertile foothills of Mount Etna, Mr Andrea Passanisi surveys his avocado grove under Sicily's blue skies. He started growing the tropical fruit in what used to be his grandfather's vineyard and, helped by the warming climate, is now sending his produce across Europe.

Mr Passanisi discovered a love for avocados on a trip to Brazil as a teenager two decades ago, and decided on his return home to experiment with growing them in Sicily. He converted his grandfather's land and started to farm avocados as well as passion fruit and lychees, alongside longstanding lemon trees.