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What employers see in returning to the office that employees don’t

It’s not hands-on bosses resenting the lack of control that comes with remote work. A lot of innovation and enterprise excellence arises from in-person collaboration. AI is accelerating that.

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Flexible work arrangements suited many, enabling what some saw as a better work-life balance.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees have become used to working from home and delivering results remotely. Flexible work arrangements enable what some see as a better work-life balance.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Hao Shuo

A young human resource executive is handling his first workplace grievance case. He knows the relevant policies and procedures. But knowing the rules is only part of the job.

To his relief, an experienced HR manager invites him to sit in on discussions involving another case. Observing how the manager navigates difficult conversations teaches him more than any online session. The young executive sees how to balance empathy with organisational considerations and help both the employee and supervisor reach a constructive outcome. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.