What does the future hold for the Workers' Party?

Those who urge the Workers' Party to form an opposition coalition may well be the ones who fracture it when they realise they cannot move the WP towards their own political vision for Singapore

Opinion Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Can the Workers' Party (WP) gain even more ground in the next general election, after having won 10 out of 93 parliamentary seats in 2020? What is the likelihood of an opposition coalition in Singapore?

These and other questions are the subject of political observer Derek da Cunha's book Breakthrough 2.0: Singaporeans Push For Parliamentary Democracy, published this month by World Scientific Publishing, in which he makes the case for why the WP must continue to position itself as politically moderate.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2022, with the headline What does the future hold for the Workers' Party?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top