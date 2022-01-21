What does the future hold for the Workers' Party?

Can the Workers' Party (WP) gain even more ground in the next general election, after having won 10 out of 93 parliamentary seats in 2020? What is the likelihood of an opposition coalition in Singapore?

These and other questions are the subject of political observer Derek da Cunha's book Breakthrough 2.0: Singaporeans Push For Parliamentary Democracy, published this month by World Scientific Publishing, in which he makes the case for why the WP must continue to position itself as politically moderate.