What does poverty look like on a plate?

This spread of orange-coloured cheddar slices, beef patties and hamburger buns from the United States is among hundreds of dishes, including Singapore's own well-known chicken rice, being served up to the world in an eye-opening new book, The Poverty Line.

A husband-and-wife duo of Malaysia-born and Singapore-raised Stefen Chow, an award-winning photographer, and Singaporean economist Huiyi Lin, who worked in the Ministry of Trade and Industry from 2010 to last year, travelled 200,000km across six continents, documenting poverty in 36 countries and territories.