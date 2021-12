In November, I posed this question: Does a family of four in Singapore need $6,426 a month to afford a basic standard of living? This number was based on a local study, but there are other ways to depict people’s diverse needs.

Enter Stefen Chow and Huiyi Lin. From 2010 to 2020, the husband and wife duo travelled 200,000km across six continents, creating a visual anthropology of poverty in 36 countries and territories.