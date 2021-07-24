What does it mean to be America's partner?

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Singapore next week, marking the first visit to South-east Asia by a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet. Mr Austin's regional swing, which also takes him to the Philippines and Vietnam, provides an opportunity to explain America's defence and security policy in a region still struggling both to recover from Covid-19 and to adapt to a new era of competition between the United States and China.

His arrival comes against a backdrop of mutterings about Mr Biden's lack of focus on South-east Asia during his early months in power. There is disquiet in the air too about the growing hostility between Washington and Beijing and the future impact this may have on the region. So what might he say to reassure the doubters, while also laying out a comprehensive vision for America's future in Asia?

Following the tumult and transactionalism of Mr Donald Trump, many here hoped Mr Biden's arrival in the White House would usher in a period of sustained regional engagement and US-China stability.

Instead, the United States has appeared to be understandably distracted elsewhere, not least as it has worked to rebuild ties with Europe. The fact that a good number of South-east Asian capitals lack US ambassadors has not helped to dispel this impression. Nor has Washington's inability to match its military might with a new agenda promoting trade and growth. Crucially, the US has until recently appeared to do relatively little to help countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

China, by contrast, has been busy. Beijing's early vaccine diplomacy won admirers, even if the effectiveness of those same vaccines has proved questionable. There have also been summits between Asean and Chinese leaders, with plenty of promises to help with Covid-19 recovery and economic development.

This is the backdrop against which Mr Austin will take to the podium next Tuesday at the Fullerton Hotel, to deliver a lecture hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. His audience will want to hear about the US and its new approach to security, but also an account of the role the US now wants to play in Asia more broadly.

Mr Austin starts with an advantage. Most governments in South-east Asia still want the US to play a sizeable role in regional security, even if they are cautious about saying this publicly, mostly for fear of offending Beijing.

Washington does not dominate Asia as it once did, but its presence still brings balance. Yes, political leaders in the region do worry about a future in which the US ends up antagonising China. But they also fret that US commitments might weaken, in turn diminishing their own autonomy as they try to cope with Beijing's rising sway.

Speeches from US defence chiefs in South-east Asia often, therefore, present familiar themes, with a focus on reassuring allies and partners about America's long-term commitment.

They gently highlight threats to the regional order from Beijing too - for instance, the recent South China Sea episode where a large group of some 200 Chinese vessels moored near Whitsun Reef, causing outrage in Manila. Beijing claims these were fishing vessels seeking shelter from rough weather but many analysts see it as a move to demonstrate China's claim to the disputed feature through the use of what is often described as a maritime militia.

A NEW BALANCE

Yet Mr Austin also arrives in a changed region and his speech must therefore strike a more complex balance. Covid-19 has battered South-east Asia's economies, just as it has frozen much of their trade and travel. Memories of tumultuous US-China relations under Mr Trump remain fresh.

Mr Biden likes to say that "America is back". But just as important will be how the US now provides an analysis of these major changes in the region, especially given China's rising power, and what then follows from that.

Covid-19 remains an important part of this analysis. Countries from Indonesia and Myanmar to Singapore and Vietnam are introducing fresh curbs. It will be hard for the US to get a hearing on other issues unless it addresses how it can help with pandemic management and recovery.

There are three big areas where the US must strike an especially careful balance.

First and most obvious is the US and China. Mr Austin is likely to discuss US plans to beef up military deterrence. The idea here is that to keep the peace, America and its partners must deter China from any moves that might change the regional order, as it has already done in the South China Sea.

The buzz phrase is "integrated deterrence", meaning deterrence not only by naval, air and ground forces, but in other domains too, such as cyber and space. "Integrated deterrence rests on integrated networks among our capabilities, our operations and our allies," as Mr Austin put it in a recent speech. Yet the tricky part is speaking about deterrence, which many in the region will welcome, without sounding like the US is actually pushing a military build-up that will antagonise China and create yet more geopolitical instability, something that many in South-east Asia want to avoid.

Second comes the thorny issue of Asean. The US generally talks respectfully about "Asean centrality", the idea that issues affecting the region should be dealt with via Asean first and foremost. But Washington's behaviour suggests that in dealing with China, it favours other groupings, most obviously the Quad, a club of like-minded democracies that includes Australia, Japan and India. This makes many in Asean nervous, adding to the concerns of a bloc already deeply divided over the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Finally comes the question of partnership. It is an article of faith in South-east Asia that the US simply needs to be a more attentive friend. It can be a good partner by turning up at regional meetings, appointing ambassadors quickly and so on - what Singapore's former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan calls the "eating your vegetables" model of regional diplomacy.

The trickier question is - what does the US expect from South-east Asia in return?

Washington likes to talk about the capabilities it can bring to its partners, from its formidable military to deep knowledge in areas like cyber security.

But what does it want those same South-east Asian nations to do as it attempts to uphold the existing regional order against what it implies is the threat of Chinese revisionism? Mr Austin's speech on Tuesday is titled The Imperative Of Partnership, and partnership cuts both ways.

A NEW PHASE?

Of course, the US Defence Secretary can't reset US ties with South-east Asia alone. But his arrival could mark the start of a far more constructive period between Washington and the region.

Although his is the first visit from a Biden administration big hitter, more are likely to follow soon. Last week, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, visited Singapore. US "Asia czar" Kurt Campbell recently hinted about a special Asean-US summit. A visit from Secretary of State Antony Blinken must be on the cards soon. Eventually, President Biden himself will also want to come to the region.

It's not hard to see how this high-level engagement can then be knitted together with a more attractive policy. Part of this will involve developing the defence and security agenda that Mr Austin will discuss on Tuesday. Having largely vaccinated its population, the US should soon be able to develop a more generous kind of vaccine diplomacy.

And as the US economy continues to recover post-coronavirus, there are early signs of a new kind of potential economic leadership, given recent talk in Washington of a future Asian digital trade agreement.

Put simply, if the story of the first six months of Mr Biden's administration has been one of mild disappointment with the US among its friends in South-east Asia, the next six could be much more positive.

"The United States remains a reliable partner, a friend who shows up when it counts," as Mr Austin put it on Thursday, just prior to leaving for his trip. As America seeks to demonstrate that reliability, showing up must be just the start.

• James Crabtree is executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia.

• Lloyd Austin will deliver the 40th IISS Fullerton Lecture in Singapore next Tuesday at 6pm.