What does it mean to be a smart and sustainable city?
In the eco-vanguard are Tengah’s innovative cooling system and Punggol’s open digital platform
Climate change and urbanisation are two of the most important challenges facing the world today - and they are inextricably linked.
In South-east Asia, one of the most rapidly developing regions in the world, millions are moving out of rural settings into more urbanised areas every year. Sadly, this urbanisation is usually accompanied by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.