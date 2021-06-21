For Subscribers
What does China see in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?
Just turned 20, the grouping provides China with the opportunity to dominate Central Asia. But with power comes responsibilities in an unstable neighbourhood
While the world's attention was on the G-7, Nato and Europe, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) turned 20 last week. Bringing together China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan, and built around counter-terrorism cooperation, the SCO is sometimes described as Nato of the East.
But this misses the bigger impact it has had in terms of providing China a vehicle through which to shape the Eurasian heartland.