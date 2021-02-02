For Subscribers
What do US Capitol attack and the West's Covid-19 death rates have in common?
The answer lies in the philosophical underpinnings of societies
At the end of the day, the root cause of many of the social and political problems we face is the failure to understand the real meaning of key philosophical concepts.
I write these words with some personal satisfaction. Fifty years ago, in 1971, when I graduated from the University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, some of my friends and family members secretly believed that I had wasted four good years of my life studying useless things.
Topics: