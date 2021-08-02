For Subscribers
Primer
What Covid-19 taught us about making the world better
This is the last of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education.
A chance encounter with a man sleeping rough in Tiong Bahru moved two Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) students to galvanise friends to help the homeless.
In May last year, Harrison Chong and Sricharan Balasubramanian, 18, started ground-up initiative Comm.UnitySG. The group, which grew to about 40 students, cleaned 37 flats and repainted the doors and gates of two units over the school holidays.