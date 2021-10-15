What Court of Appeal's judgment on Pofma may mean for Fica

Last Friday, a five-judge Singapore Court of Appeal, in a landmark decision, considered the scope and application of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) and upheld its constitutionality.

Since Pofma's enactment in October 2019, there has been considerable public interest in the ambit of Pofma because online falsehoods have the potential to affect everyone in Singapore. Correction Directions issued by the relevant Minister, which are the primary tools to counteract the communication of online falsehoods, have also been in the media limelight.