ASEAN was built loose on purpose. That is one reason it has lasted. But looseness is also why ASEAN is less effective than many would like, the author says.

On November 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the theme for Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2027: “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships”. As Singapore prepares to take the chair, knowing what ASEAN can and cannot do tells us where to invest in it, what to expect from it, and where our own responsibility begins.

At ASEAN’s founding in 1967, our first foreign minister, S. Rajaratnam, is reputed to have warned that if we did not hang together, we would hang separately. By choosing to hang together, the founding members helped turn neighbours who had threatened one another into neighbours who could manage their differences. That is one reason why, 59 years later, the main pressure on Singapore comes from the great powers rather than from our neighbours.

That pressure manifests as five kinds of demand. America and China are now rivals, and each fears that what we give its rival will be used against it. So each asks us to decide in its favour: whether its forces may use our ports and airfields, whose rules we apply, whose suppliers we exclude, which country’s laws our firms obey, and what we say on disputes such as the South China Sea. Answered one at a time, such demands can add up to taking a side nobody chose.

What ASEAN cannot do

ASEAN is an association of governments, not a government above them. Its Charter makes consultation and consensus the basic rule, and no regional body can make decisions for a member on matters it regards as vital. When Washington announced its tariffs in April 2025, the European Commission negotiated for the whole Union. ASEAN’s economic ministers agreed within eight days not to retaliate, but each government then negotiated its own terms.

What ASEAN can achieve therefore differs across the five demands. Military access and our diplomatic positions remain national decisions. Regional cooperation can go further on common rules and supplier choices, though it cannot remove conflict between foreign laws.

Across all five, ASEAN’s help also has two limits. First, it cannot guarantee that members give the same answer. Singapore and the Philippines have joined Washington’s Pax Silica initiative on AI supply chains, while several others have joined the founding agreement of the China-initiated World AI Cooperation Organisation. So Singapore cannot count on the others to answer a demand as we do.

Second, ASEAN cannot make others bear the cost of a decision one member takes for itself. When China held up imports of Philippine bananas during the 2012 stand-off at Scarborough Shoal, no other member was obliged to compensate the Philippines.

ASEAN was built loose on purpose and that is one reason it has lasted . Consensus means neither Washington nor Beijing can shut the other out of ASEAN’s forums as some ASEAN members would always object to either great power being excluded. And because no member can be outvoted on what it regards as vital, members have less reason to leave, and in almost 60 years none has. But looseness is also why ASEAN is less effective than many would like.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) receives the ASEAN chairmanship gavel from Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 17. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

What ASEAN can do

Nonetheless, ASEAN improves the circumstances in which we make our decisions in three vital ways.

The first is to help preserve peace among neighbours. A state at odds with its neighbours may invite outside support, and external powers can then turn a local quarrel into a proxy contest, as in Indochina from the 1950s to the 1980s and in Syria in the 2010s. ASEAN reduces this risk by helping make law and negotiation the usual way members settle disputes. When Singapore and Malaysia accepted the International Court of Justice’s judgment on Pedra Branca in 2008, neither needed an outside patron.

The second is keeping the regional order inclusive. ASEAN convenes the forums through which the great powers engage our region on its terms. In 2019, American and Chinese warships joined the same ASEAN-led maritime security exercise. Because engaging both powers is accepted regional practice, Singapore can work with each without joining either camp. The reverse is also true. If the rest of ASEAN worked with only one great power, or split into two blocs, one working with China and the other with America, Singapore would very likely be unable to avoid choosing a side.

The third contribution is weight. ASEAN gives each member more weight than it would have alone, especially as economic integration deepens. Southeast Asia drew about US$244 billion of foreign direct investment inflows in 2025, against US$105 billion for China. That weight gives the great powers reason to seek our cooperation through benefits rather than pressure.

Peace, inclusiveness and weight together sustain what diplomats call ASEAN centrality: its place at the centre of how the great powers engage our region. Each is necessary, but none is sufficient on its own. An ASEAN that worked with only one great power would not be accepted as a convenor by the other. One without weight could be bypassed. And one whose members quarreled would draw outside powers into its quarrels rather than its forums. Only when all three come together is ASEAN likely to remain central.

What would make ASEAN more dependable

Strengthening ASEAN is a task that lies beyond any one chairmanship and can be done in three ways.

The first is to keep geography from dividing ASEAN. Some mainland members depend heavily on Chinese investment and on river flows that China’s upstream dams can change, while some maritime members lean towards America. Neither group is uniform. If the two groups drifted apart, the region could split into camps.

Yet both depend on what a much stronger neighbour has influence over: the Mekong’s water, and the South China Sea’s resources and shipping routes. Maritime members could take the first step by treating water security in the Mekong basin as a regional concern. Mainland members would then have more reason to do the same for the South China Sea.

The second is to make integration acceptable to every member when its gains are uneven. An agreement can raise the region’s income while leaving one member, or one industry, worse off. Unlike the European Union, which spends about a third of its budget helping poorer regions catch up, ASEAN has no such budget. Compensation can be written into individual agreements.

Countries gaining from a regional project could help finance other costs borne by their partners , and governments must also support workers, firms and communities at home bearing adjustment costs. When the Philippines replaced rice import limits with tariffs in 2019, it set aside ten billion pesos a year to help farmers adjust. Such transfers can make otherwise unacceptable agreements possible.

The third is to build public support for ASEAN across generations. Governments find it easier to abandon commitments that few people value. T he generation that remembers why ASEAN was founded is passing, and the young can easily take a peaceful neighbourhood for granted.

More opportunities to study, work and undertake community projects across the region would give people a stake in ASEAN’s future. These should bring generations together, so older people can share their experience and younger people can say what would make ASEAN relevant to them.

What we should do as Chair

Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship offers a chance to shape a stronger ASEAN in three ways.

The first is to consult early when members come under pressure. This can help prevent members from being picked off one by one. The American licensing rule on advanced chips announced on November 16 affects Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Regular, voluntary and confidential consultation would let each see what the others intend, easing the fear of being left alone.

The second is to make essential regional supplies more dependable, starting with digital connections and energy. After an undersea cable broke in April 2024, permits and vessel requirements helped delay its repair for more than two months. As Chair, we should help members set deadlines for permit decisions and approve repair vessels in advance.

On energy, Singapore and Thailand have agreed to work across our consecutive chairmanships, and should agree on rules on electricity exports and transit. A chairmanship lasts a year, but the permits and contracts behind a grid must last decades.

The third is to develop common rules and implement them credibly. With common rules, a government pressed to follow one power’s rules or exclude a supplier can say it is applying a standard that every member applies. That argument carries weight only if members enforce rules, because an outside power may judge the region as a whole.

Goods often cross several members before export, so one member’s lax checks on where goods are made, or where advanced chips go, would cast doubt on all. Common standards, applied credibly by every member, would reduce the risk of the region being judged by its weakest link.

What we should expect

Many remain sceptical of ASEAN. But in the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute’s 2026 survey, ASEAN was for the first time the party the region’s opinion leaders had most confidence in to uphold the rules-based order, narrowly ahead of America at 23.4 to 22.3 per cent.

Yet the most common concern about ASEAN in the same survey is that it is slow and ineffective. Many readers will know the saying and probably think it wise: “if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together”. But when it comes to ASEAN, many want it to go faster. Consensus can slow agreement, but the alternative is to overrule members on matters vital to them, and a member overruled on its vital interests would resent the decision and might in time leave. If we want ASEAN to go far, we must go together.

But slowness and failure to implement are different problems. Slowness is part of the price of never being outvoted. Failing to carry out what members have already agreed is not. Respect for sovereignty should not become an excuse for avoiding the domestic work that commitments require.

Those commitments matter to Singapore. When ASEAN defends a neighbour’s right to decide for itself, it defends ours too, because next time the pressure could fall on us.

Singapore’s task, as Chair and after, is to keep ASEAN too inclusive to replace, and too important and united to ignore. Even so, a great power may direct a demand at Singapore that others are unable or unwilling to help us resist. We will then have to decide what matters, how to bear the consequences and how to sustain our answer. ASEAN can improve the circumstances in which we make strategic choices. The capabilities that make those choices possible are ours to build.