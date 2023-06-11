What a hole in my ceiling has taught me about sustainability

If renovations are a lifestyle choice and there’s no pressing need, take the time to consider a more sustainable way of living like reusing interior fixtures.

Denise Chong
If there’s no pressing need, maybe homeowners can slow things down, and take the time to consider reusing some interior elements. PHOTO: ST FILE
41 min ago
41 min ago
43 min ago
43 min ago
When part of my bathroom ceiling collapsed last year, I took it as a sign that I finally have to renovate my home in a big way. I made the preparations, but then decided to wait for painfully high rents for potential alternative accommodation to go down.

As the waiting stretched into many months, I was surprised by how I got used to the ceiling hole and the exposed pipes. I almost became fond of the “extreme industrial look”. And in doing so, it also struck me that sometimes putting up with milder home imperfections for a while could be a more sustainable way of living.

