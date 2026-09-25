Straitstimes.com header logo

What a cholera map can teach us about trusting AI

A physician spotted a consequential pattern on a street map. Working with similar principles today could make medical AI more useful and easier to question.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AI can have a direct impact on healthcare, says the writer, but we should be able to test and investigate the patterns that the models reveal.

AI can have a direct impact on healthcare, says the writer, but we should be able to test and investigate the patterns that the models reveal.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Zhigang Yao

In late August 1854, cholera swept through Soho in London. Within days, hundreds of people had died.

At the time, many believed that cholera was transmitted through foul-smelling air. The physician John Snow suspected contaminated water instead. While investigating the outbreak, he placed the deaths on a street map and marked the locations of public water pumps.

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Data analytics/science

Medical research

Healthcare

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.