West threatens to be party pooper as China gears up for CCP's centenary

When Professor Du Dongyun's son was born in the 1990s, the proud father went out and bought a bicycle with a child seat. That he could afford what was then considered a luxury led Prof Du's father to say happily that the baby was off to a good start in life.

Now, almost three decades later, Prof Du finds himself in his father's position. He is expecting his own grandson in a matter of weeks, but this time, instead of a bicycle his son has a small car with a child seat to ferry the child around. "My son's concept and idea of happiness have changed (from my father's time)... This is how people's lives have improved with China's development," he said.