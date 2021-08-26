We're now living in a 'broken windows' world

For decades, America has been criticised for being the world's policeman. Consider what happens when he walks off the job

Bret Stephens
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For years, "broken windows" policing - the idea that the best way to prevent serious crime was to enforce laws against petty crime - was derided by critics as unnecessary, unjust, even racist. So cities across America pulled back from prosecuting the supposedly small stuff, like shoplifting. Now we've seen a jump in violent crime.

Criminologists can debate the causes of the new crime wave. But many people intuitively understand that places in which decay and disorder become the norm are places where crime tends to thrive. That's because crime is largely a function of environmental cues - of the palpable sense that nobody cares, nobody is in charge, and anything goes. We now live in a broken-windows world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'We're now living in a 'broken windows' world'. Subscribe
Topics: 