We're in a climate casino. Here's how to fight against the odds
Extreme weather events point to an increasingly dangerous roulette game we play. Individuals and businesses can do their part but governments must do more at the upcoming Glasgow climate conference.
Imagine you are in a casino where the roulette wheels have only red and black colours. You win if the ball falls on black, and the house wins on red. Currently, more black than red slots exist, so it is a tempting game to play as the odds are in your favour.
However, what if the croupier adds more reds to the wheels over time? Will you still play when the odds significantly go against you?