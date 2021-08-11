For Subscribers
Weighing Covid-19's impact - on suicide rates, the mentally ill
The feared 'tsunami of suicide' has not surfaced, according to available data. But those with mental health problems are more at risk of being infected with the coronavirus and suffering worse outcomes.
During the plague of Athens in the fifth century BC - an epidemic that devastated the city state and killed up to one-third of its population - Greek general and historian Thucydides observed that "the most terrible feature in the malady" was public despair.
When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, healthcare professionals started issuing warnings of the emotional and psychological fallout, from anxiety and depression to anger and fear.