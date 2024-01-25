Weighed down by our own expectations, despite money in the pocket

Singaporeans are getting richer, but not necessarily happier. Can policies make a difference? This is one of a two-part special titled Pursuit of Happiness, on what it will take for us to lead more fulfilling lives.

Terence Ho
Singaporeans have become less happy over the past decade, despite real incomes rising over this period. PHOTO: BT FILE
Updated
January 25, 2024 at 12:17 PM
Published
January 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) recently released the findings of the 2022 Quality of Life Survey. They found that Singaporeans have become less happy over the past decade, despite real incomes rising over this period. That said, measures of well-being – such as life satisfaction, happiness, enjoyment, achievement, sense of control and purpose – were all positively correlated with the household incomes of the respondents.

In other words, the richer a household, the greater its sense of well-being tends to be.

