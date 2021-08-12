We, the Robots? The challenge of regulating artificial intelligence

Regulating AI is not simply about avoiding the rise of homicidal robots. It's also about future Facebooks and Ubers, of finding the right balance between control and innovation.

Simon Chesterman
The book emphasises structural problems that artificial intelligence poses for meaningful regulation. PHOTO: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS
The book emphasises structural problems that artificial intelligence poses for meaningful regulation. PHOTO: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS
  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Artificial intelligence (AI) and concerns about its potential impact on humanity have been with us for more than half a century.

The term was coined in 1956 at a Dartmouth College symposium. Early research explored topics like proving logic theorems and playing games such as draughts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 12, 2021, with the headline 'We, the Robots? The challenge of regulating artificial intelligence'. Subscribe
Topics: 