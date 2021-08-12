For Subscribers
We, the Robots? The challenge of regulating artificial intelligence
Regulating AI is not simply about avoiding the rise of homicidal robots. It's also about future Facebooks and Ubers, of finding the right balance between control and innovation.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and concerns about its potential impact on humanity have been with us for more than half a century.
The term was coined in 1956 at a Dartmouth College symposium. Early research explored topics like proving logic theorems and playing games such as draughts.