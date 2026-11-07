We tell workers to keep learning. Do employers recognise what they learn?

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Lifelong learning will have limited impact if the labour market struggles to recognise what people have learnt, says the writer.

Lifelong learning will have limited impact if the labour market struggles to recognise what people have learnt, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Gog Soon Joo

Fifty-five-year-old Woo Lai Yee spent almost 30 years in business development and sales at multinational companies. After she left work to care for her mother, she chose to move into eldercare. She took ownership of the switch, attending a healthcare leadership course and volunteering as a Silver Generation Ambassador, engaging more than 300 seniors.

An active ageing centre saw that her corporate skills in setting targets, planning, supporting staff and building partnerships applied to a new role it had available. She became centre manager in less than two years. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.