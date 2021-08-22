Thinking Aloud

We need to get comfortable talking about feelings

Emotional literacy is crucial to one's well-being, and most adults have much to learn on the subject

  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last year, in a bid to deal with the disorientation brought on by the pandemic, I joined a process group led by a psychotherapist.

I thought the group was designed to help people like me process our Covid-19 confusion, but soon realised that was not so. Instead, the group was set up as a safe space for the eight of us who signed on, to learn about interpersonal dynamics in real time.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 22, 2021, with the headline 'We need to get comfortable talking about feelings'. Subscribe
Topics: 