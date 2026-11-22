Unable to fathom how someone can commit heinous acts, we often lapse into the comforting but dangerous belief that people are simply good or evil.

The writer found herself using Nouvelle Chua’s (left) story as a canvas for questions about morality and choice. Chua was jailed 13 years for her role in the death of Megan Khung (right).

There are few moments more surreal than reading the news and recognising someone convicted of a crime – except perhaps when that crime has shaken the nation.

I went to school with Nouvelle Chua, the woman who filmed the abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung and later helped dispose of the four-year-old’s body. We were in the same cohort, the yellowed pages of our yearbooks the only proof that our paths crossed. We were never friends, classmates or co-curricular activity buddies, nor did we run in the same social circles.