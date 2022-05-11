We are now living in a totally new era: Henry Kissinger

The Cold War strategist discusses Russia, the Ukraine war and China with the Financial Times' US national editor Edward Luce. This is the edited transcript of the interview with the former US secretary of state and national security adviser on May 7.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

FINANCIAL TIMES Earlier this year, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Nixon visit to China, the Shanghai communique. You, of course, were the organiser, the orchestrator of this Sino-US agreement. And it was a major shift in the Cold War: you split China from Russia. It feels like we've gone 180 degrees. And now Russia and China are back in a very tight relationship. My opening question to you is: are we in a new Cold War with China?

HENRY KISSINGER At the time we opened to China, Russia was the principal enemy - but our relations with China were about as bad as they could be. Our view in opening to China was that it was unwise, when you have two enemies, to treat them exactly alike.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2022, with the headline We are now living in a totally new era: Henry Kissinger. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top