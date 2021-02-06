We are entering the era of e-globalisation

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Romania was once a benighted corner of communism, a country of power cuts, queues and near-empty shops stocked only with "jars of pickled indescribables", to quote a colleague who was there at the time. That makes it all the more striking that this week UiPath, a Bucharest-born, venture capital-backed software company that promises to make global capitalist corporations hum more efficiently, raised further funding in New York at a nosebleed US$35 billion (S$46.8 billion) valuation.

Rather than being an outlier, UiPath may yet be a trailblazer for a new wave of software companies that can emerge from anywhere and sell to anyone.