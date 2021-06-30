For Subscribers
Economic Affairs
Ways to 'build back better' for East Asia
Let's not waste this crisis, say senior World Bank officials, who spell out what the process could involve
"Build back better", which yields more than two billion search results on Google, is the slogan of our time.
United States President Joe Biden used it for his presidential campaign. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat referred to it in a national broadcast last year. The Group of Seven industrial countries have adopted it. It can also be found in the documents of international agencies like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.