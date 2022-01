When my child's teacher instructed parents to guide their children to type an essay on their personal computer - and print it out within 24 hours - she was greeted with a barrage of questions in the class WhatsApp group chat.

What if they did not have a printer or laptop at home, asked the parents. What if they were working late and could not take their child, who was in Primary 3, to use the computer at the public library before it closed at 9pm?