Water scarcity is the biggest threat to Middle East stability

Water is likely to become the most critical determinant of state stability and geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. What makes water conflicts in the Middle East particularly flammable is that they sit atop a complex matrix of pre-existing ethnic grievances and interstate disputes.

Over the past few weeks, Iran has been rocked yet again by anti-regime protests, this time over water scarcity. The centre of the protests has been in Iran's south-western Khuzestan province, home to a large Arab minority who have long complained of second-class treatment from the government in Teheran. As usual, the regime has responded with heavy-handed tactics, with at least eight people dead and scores more arrested.