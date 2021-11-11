For Subscribers
Was Japan's hikikomori generation ahead of the metaverse curve?
The phenomenon of tech-enabled social recluses takes on new meaning with Zuckerberg's plans for alluring virtual worlds
Since the concept of the hikikomori recluse was first introduced by a psychiatrist in Japan nearly a quarter century ago, it has encapsulated a range of terrors about society, technology and the young.
In its early stages, the phenomenon of individuals withdrawing into their bedrooms for months or years at a stretch was considered a peculiarly Japanese problem.