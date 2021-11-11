Was Japan's hikikomori generation ahead of the metaverse curve?

The phenomenon of tech-enabled social recluses takes on new meaning with Zuckerberg’s plans for alluring virtual worlds.

Leo Lewis
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to an avatar of himself in the metaverse during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Since the concept of the hikikomori recluse was first introduced by a psychiatrist in Japan nearly a quarter century ago, it has encapsulated a range of terrors about society, technology and the young.

In its early stages, the phenomenon of individuals withdrawing into their bedrooms for months or years at a stretch was considered a peculiarly Japanese problem. 

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 