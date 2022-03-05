War in Ukraine: The China-Russian partnership and impact on global economy

We will never know for sure what exactly transpired between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they met just before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February. But some things can be inferred from the chronology of events and China's actions and inactions, says former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan in his commentary.

He suggests that Mr Putin may not have fully confided his plans to Mr Xi. After the invasion, small signs that there are in fact limits to Sino-Russian cooperation have emerged: China abstained in the UN Security Council rather than exercising its veto together with Russia. Two of the largest Chinese state banks have restricted financing for Russian commodities.